Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) PT Lowered to €38.00

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €43.00 ($47.25) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WDPSF stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $46.48.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

