Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,406,680 shares of company stock valued at $178,925,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 596,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.