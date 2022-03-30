Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Danske

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Equities analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

