Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WASH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $947.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

