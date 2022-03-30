Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Stake Lowered by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $947.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

