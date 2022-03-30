Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

WTS stock opened at $145.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $116.54 and a one year high of $212.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

