WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CDK Global by 42.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in CDK Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 62.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

