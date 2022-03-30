WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,145 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth $56,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $484,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,473. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
