WCM Investment Management LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $268.14 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.48 and its 200-day moving average is $308.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 66.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

