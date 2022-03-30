Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

WOOF opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 103.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

