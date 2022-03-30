Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $95.00.

3/28/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/25/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

1/31/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.76. 59,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,127. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.