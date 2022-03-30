Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
ERH stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $15.23.
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
