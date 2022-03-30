Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

GMED has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

GMED stock opened at $73.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.84. Globus Medical has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 731,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $48,498,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $21,817,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $21,860,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

