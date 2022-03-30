Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). Approximately 758,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 891,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07.
Westminster Group Company Profile (LON:WSG)
