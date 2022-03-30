Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Director Sells C$58,751.60 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director John Brough sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total value of C$58,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,280.

John Brough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, John Brough sold 2,250 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$138,043.58.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$59.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$45.76 and a 1-year high of C$64.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on WPM. Raymond James cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

