Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.50.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$59.43. 761,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,855. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$64.63. The company has a market cap of C$26.79 billion and a PE ratio of 28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total value of C$285,077.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,551,976.99. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total value of C$2,123,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,245,767.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,933.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

