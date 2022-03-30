Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Down 5.1%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $146.66 and last traded at $147.86. 13,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,470,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.02. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,840,100. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

