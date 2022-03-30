Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $81,922.88 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $81,922.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $70,677.50.

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.55 million, a PE ratio of -1,629.19 and a beta of 1.28. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $46.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

