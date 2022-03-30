WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

WSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

WSC stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $74,338,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,191,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,763,000 after buying an additional 1,342,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after buying an additional 55,018 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 695,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

