Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

TSE:WPK traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$39.10. 25,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,299. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.60. Winpak has a 1-year low of C$34.74 and a 1-year high of C$45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.89.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$351.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Winpak from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

