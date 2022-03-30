Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 53,436 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,817,000 after purchasing an additional 104,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

