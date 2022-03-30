Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.99. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

