Wirex Token Achieves Market Cap of $57.02 Million (WXT)

Wirex Token (WXT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Wirex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. Wirex Token has a total market capitalization of $57.02 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.86 or 0.07118323 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,297.62 or 1.00176523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00055109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wirex Token Coin Profile

Wirex Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official website is wirexapp.com . Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

