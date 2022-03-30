Wiser Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 28,194 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,092,000.

NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

