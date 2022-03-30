Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $267.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,396.64 or 0.07184850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.00280175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.49 or 0.00815431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00104436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012758 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.89 or 0.00467237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.51 or 0.00417797 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

