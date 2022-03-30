Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $559.23

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 559.23 ($7.33) and traded as high as GBX 632.80 ($8.29). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 625 ($8.19), with a volume of 15,014 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 559.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 544. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.94 million and a PE ratio of 14.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

