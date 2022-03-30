Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $200,438.02 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $200,438.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of XMTR traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 339,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,064. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $7,281,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Xometry by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $109,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $159,657,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 37,490.8% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 187,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 187,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

