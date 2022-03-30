XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 3,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 382,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

XOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in XOS by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

