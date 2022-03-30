Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE XPOF opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

