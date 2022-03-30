Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Trading Down 3%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating) fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.37) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.37). 12,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 12,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.50 ($5.53).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.32.
About Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
