Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of YEXT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. 49,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yext will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.29.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $55,291.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Yext by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 160,924 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 112,608 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yext by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Yext by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Yext by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 52,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

