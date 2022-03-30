Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.15. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 116,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

