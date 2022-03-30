Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. Five Below reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.69.

FIVE stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.21. 33,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,263. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.84. Five Below has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

