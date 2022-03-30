Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVEGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. Five Below reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.69.

FIVE stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.21. 33,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,263. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.84. Five Below has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.