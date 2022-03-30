Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.09. GFL Environmental reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

