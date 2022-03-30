Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) to post sales of $327.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.90 million. Monro reported sales of $305.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Monro during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Monro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.30. 601,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

