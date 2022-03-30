Zacks: Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Floor & Decor posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 960,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,083. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.88.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,975,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,997,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after acquiring an additional 333,429 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

