Zacks: Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.50 Million

Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) will post $194.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.00 million and the highest is $195.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $186.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $817.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $857.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $865.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $42.70. 213,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.15.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,349,000 after buying an additional 436,376 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,259,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after buying an additional 50,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,517,000 after buying an additional 103,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,409,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after buying an additional 114,375 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,938,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,633,000 after buying an additional 59,458 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

