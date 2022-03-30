Zacks: Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.34. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

FULT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

FULT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. 1,274,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

