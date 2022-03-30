Zacks: Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.15. Henry Schein reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.73. 806,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,963. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $89.48.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $107,029,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,479,000 after acquiring an additional 68,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

