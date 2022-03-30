Zacks: Analysts Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $76.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $76.78 million. Inogen reported sales of $86.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $371.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.97 million to $374.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $420.93 million, with estimates ranging from $419.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $757.30 million, a P/E ratio of -114.86 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Inogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Inogen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Inogen by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

