Zacks: Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.22 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

