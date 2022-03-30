Zacks: Analysts Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) to post sales of $46.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.92 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $98.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $217.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.71 million to $221.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $244.59 million, with estimates ranging from $232.18 million to $257.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.21. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 38,023 shares of company stock valued at $118,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,283,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,130 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,117,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 719,958 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1,364.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 735,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 685,690 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. 341,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,436. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $120.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

