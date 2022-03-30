Zacks: Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) will report ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.52). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,436,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after acquiring an additional 755,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 677,100 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. 27,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,066. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

