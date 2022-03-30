Zacks: Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will announce $55.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.46 million. Transcat reported sales of $48.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $204.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $219.56 million, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $221.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.25. 310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.92 million, a PE ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Transcat has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth $2,453,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Transcat by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.