Zacks: Analysts Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

NYSE ZEN opened at $121.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.93. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,074 shares of company stock worth $13,858,464 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

