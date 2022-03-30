Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

ALKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $60,460,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 175,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after buying an additional 620,848 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,968,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

