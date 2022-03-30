Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Post Earnings of $6.11 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMPGet Rating) to post $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.92 and the highest is $6.27. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings of $5.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $25.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.60 to $26.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $29.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.95 to $31.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,395 shares of company stock worth $29,540,550. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.22. 550,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,039. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.20 and its 200 day moving average is $296.00. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $226.11 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

