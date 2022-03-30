Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.36. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Argo Blockchain.

ARBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth $421,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

