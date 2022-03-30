Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,869,000 after acquiring an additional 164,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brady by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,394,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,078,000 after buying an additional 53,367 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brady by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,872,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 601,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. 2,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,283. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brady has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

