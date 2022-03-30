Zacks: Brokerages Expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. AFC Gamma posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 1,002,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 231,260 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 81,051 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $19.22. 4,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $379.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.44. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 139.86%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.